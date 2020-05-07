214 new cases of COVID-19, and 11 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 214 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths in South Carolina.
Positive cases reported on Thursday include 19 cases in Williamsburg County.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 7,142, and those who have died to 316.
Deaths reported on Thursday included seven elderly people with one from Darlington County, two from Kershaw County, one from Lexington County, two from Richland County and one in Williamsburg County. Four of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Allendale, Fairfield, Richland and Williamsburg counties.
As of Thursday morning, 3,345 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,674 are in use, which is a 66.61% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, according to DHEC.
“Of the 6,674 inpatient beds currently used, 484 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19,” DHEC officials said.
The most recent data by the Department of Health and Environmental Control shows that 81% of patients have recovered from the virus, while 19% remain ill.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Thursday, May 7 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (9), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (4), Cherokee (2), Clarendon (6), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (12), Georgetown (2), Greenville (36), Horry (4), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lee (9), Lexington (18), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), Oconee (1), Pickens (1), Richland (29), Saluda (9), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (6), Union (1), Williamsburg (19), York (3)
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus.
According to health officials, evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” DHEC said."South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease."
Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.