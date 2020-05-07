New retail development coming to North Charleston area

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new shopping center that will contain a grocery store, at least five retail stores and two restaurants is planned for the Dorchester County side of North Charleston.
The Cedar Grove retail development would be built at the corner of Dorchester Road and Riverbluff Parkway, right in front of the Cedar Grove Apartments and directly across from The Legends at Charleston Park Apartments.
This is the first phase of a three-phase project to develop nearly a mile of land along Dorchester Road.
Neither the City of North Charleston not the developers have confirmed names of the new stores coming to the Cedar Grove development.
Signs on the property also say extra outparcels are currently available for leasing. These spaces on the outer parts of this property. Outparcels are commonly referred to as fast-food restaurants or other standalone developments.
The shopping center is planned to be accessed primarily by the traffic light at Trump Street but will also have access out to River Bluff Parkway.
DHEC is currently taking public comments on this development until May 15. Companies typically need a DHEC permit before they can begin construction.
The land is only about a mile from The Golf Club which is off of Dorchester Road and Wescott Boulevard, which is home to a Lowe’s home improvement store, a Harris Teeter, and a Marshalls, among others.
