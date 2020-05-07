Police investigate late-night shooting outside N. Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one person was shot and a home was damaged late Wednesday night.
Police responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Brandywine Road where witnesses reported hearing several gunshots coming from the Pepperhill area, an incident report states.
After police investigated damage to a home in the 3300 block of Glenhaven Shores Drive, they learned a victim who had been shot twice was at an area hospital, the report states.
When officers arrived, Charleston Police told them the victim reported being shot somewhere on Ashley Phosphate near the bowling alley.
The incident report states police spoke to the victim's mother who lives at the home damaged by gunfire, who said she was asleep and awoke to a commotion and the sound of gunfire outside her home.
She told police she walked downstairs and saw her son walk to the couch and sit down and noticed he was bleeding.
She said her son had been with some friends in the backyard "where they normally hang out," the report states. She said he did not give her any information on the gunman.
Police later recovered seven shell casings in the backyard of the home. Two of the casings were .380 and five were .40 caliber, the report states.
There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
