SC Department of Corrections inmates make cards for nursing home residents

“We’re just excited to have the opportunity to give back to the community in this tough time we’re all experiencing together,” said one offender who was making cards at Manning Reentry/Work Release Center. “We know how much it means to get a card or just a small gift and what that means to us to receive something like that. We’re putting a lot of love and care into these items that we’re making and hoping that they’re received with the love that we’re putting into it.”