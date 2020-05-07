Schweitzer-Mauduit: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $22.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 85 cents per share.
The paper and reconstituted tobacco company posted revenue of $261.5 million in the period.
Schweitzer-Mauduit shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 13% in the last 12 months.
