Sheriff’s office seeking information in fatal shooting in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are seeking information in a fatal shooting in Williamsburg County that took the life of a 52-year-old man.
The coroner identified the victim as Mark Hatten.
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation started this past Sunday, May 3 when deputies responded to Society Street in the Greeleyville area for a shooting.
Deputies found the caller trying to help the gunshot victim who was unresponsive and in a vehicle.
EMS attempted to render aid but was unsuccessful, WCSO officials said. The victim had already succumbed to his injuries.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call (843) 355-6381, you do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
