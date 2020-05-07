South Carolina teens could soon get driver’s licenses without road tests

“They are at highest risk of a fatal collision the first year they are a licensed driver than any other point in their entire life. That is a statistic from the National Safety Council," she said. “We have to be the adults in this situation. If teens are pushing and are anxious because they want their license, I understand that. We all did at 15 and 16, but as the adults of this state we have to make a better, smarter decision than Georgia and Wisconsin did.”