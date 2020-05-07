Workers at Publix stores in Columbia test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Employees at several Publix locations in South Carolina have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a company spokeswoman confirmed.
Of those, four stores are in Columbia.
The company confirmed an employee at each of the following locations has tested positive:
- 4840 Forest Dr. Ste. 10, Columbia
- 150 Harbison Blvd., Columbia
- 4611 Hard Scrabble Rd., Columbia
- 2732 N. Lake Dr., Columbia
- 3642 Savannah Hwy. Ste. 132, Johns Island
- 928 Gold Hill Rd., Fort Mill
No other information was provided about the employees who tested positive.
The spokeswoman also issued the following statement:
“As an essential service provider, the health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority. We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time. And, we thank our customers for continuing to trust us with providing them with the goods and services they need.”
Publix has implemented several changes to help stop the spread of COVID-19 within its stores, as all other grocery stores have during the outbreak. The company says they have done the following:
- Heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers.
- Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores.
- Quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness.
- Notification, quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with the associate who tests positive for COVID-19.
- The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores.
- In-store signage, one-way directional aisles, and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing.
- Visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers.
- Requiring associates to wear face coverings.
- Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.