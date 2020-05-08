Charleston Co. School District holding virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District and high school principals are planning a two-step process to recognize 2020 graduates involving virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies amid the health concerns related to COVID-19.
District officials said the first will be on Monday, June 8 when each CCSD high school has scheduled a virtual pre-recorded graduation celebration via the internet.
“Each high school will have a virtual ceremony featuring each individual student’s photograph, commencement speeches and remarks, and other recognitions unique to the school,” CCSD officials said.
The virtual ceremonies will be available on Facebook and YouTube beginning on June 8 at 7:00 p.m., accessible from each high school’s website, according to the district.
“The second celebration will come sometime after June 8 as plans are being made to hold a live diploma-awarding ceremony for each high school as soon as it is safe to hold large group gatherings,” CCSD officials said.
A press release stated that the event will provide students the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diploma.
According to CCSD, dates and details are not finalized, but they will likely use outdoor venues observing the social distancing guidelines in place on that date with expectations to safely include a limited number of guests for each graduate.
