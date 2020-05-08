Charleston County files lawsuit against Folly Beach over reopening beaches

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County has filed a lawsuit against Folly Beach over reopening public access to its beaches and overnight lodging restrictions.
The lawsuit was filed on Friday, and the county contends Folly Beach’s restrictions conflict with Gov. Henry McMaster’s Executive Orders lifting beach restrictions.
On April 20, the governor cancelled an executive order which closed access to beaches, and gave local leaders the decision to reopen their beaches.
According to the suit, Charleston County said even if Folly Beach’s restrictions are not in conflict with the governor’s executive order, the county contends that the emergency provisions Folly Beach has enacted are in conflict with the South Carolina Constitution and unlawfully imposing restrictions on non-city residents.
In addition, the county said Folly Road and Center Street, among other streets in Folly Beach, are state roads in the State Highway System and fall under the state’s control.
Currently, checkpoint hours for non-residents on Folly are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. New check-ins to short term rentals and other overnight accommodations are expected to begin on May 12.
Charleston County Chairman Elliott Summey sent a letter to Mayor Tim Goodwin urging the city to rescind orders that places restrictions on non-city residents for beach and park access, and overnight lodging.
According to Summey, he spoke to Goodwin on Monday to raise his concerns on Folly’s restrictions.
