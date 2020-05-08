Charleston County Schools hands out its 500,000th meal during pandemic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has now handed out more than half a million meals since the pandemic began.
The milestone 500,000th meal was given to a family at R.B. Stall High School in North Charleston on Friday.
“The way you’re able to create something like this is through planning, through everybody taking a lot of deep breathes, and working through plan a, plan b, and plan c sometimes," CCSD Nutrition Services Officer Joseph Pettit said. "This is a huge collective effort not only in our department but across our district throughout Charleston County, and the way we’re able to pull this off is by evolving and changing like the whole nation is doing right now.”
The school district operates more than 75 feeding sites from school pick-up locations to bus drop off stops, and their staff now hands out about 14,000 meals every day.
For a full list of meal sites click here.
The school district is also planning on holding a summer feeding program like they have in years past, but it’s set to look a little different. More details on that are expected in the near future.
