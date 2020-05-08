Lowcountry mayors holding news briefing on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayors of Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Summerville are holding a news conference Friday on their cities’ efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their remarks came shortly after they announced the kickoff of the “Homeless to Hope” virtual telethon, which begins at noon.
The virtual event set a goal of raising at least $200,000 to help the homeless community in Charleston and the surrounding Lowcountry areas. It is an effort of the Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will see virtual performances throughout the day on the Homeless to Hope Facebook page and the City of Charleston’s website.
