Coroner: 11-year-old dies in Kershaw Co. house fire

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An 11-year-old boy has died in a house fire, according to officials in Kershaw County.
Authorities said they received a call about the fire on Cherokee Boulevard in Elgin just after 5:45 p.m on Thursday.
A witness noticed the fire behind the house as he was passing by. After the witness turned around and got closer to the scene, he saw that the fire was coming from the back corner of the single-wide trailer.
The witness ran to the front door of the home and yelled for everyone to get out. Four of the five people inside the home were able to escape.
According to the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office, the boy who died was identified as Silas Wilder. Silas, according to the coroner’s office, was a student at Stover Middle School.
No foul play is suspected, according to the coroner’s office.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating the fire.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.