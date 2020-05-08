COVID-19 testing in remote areas, MUSC plans new location next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members stood outside a free, temporary COVID-19 testing site in Hollywood set up by the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday.
“I’m excited that they’re doing this because we got a lot of people out here that are sick and don’t even know it,” community activist Millicent Tracey Middleton said. ”We’ve got a lot of people out here that need to be tested and didn’t have the means to be tested.”
The testing site is available to anyone without an appointment from 10 am to 3 pm Friday.
Middleton said she wanted to direct drivers to the testing site because she believes more testing should be available for people in rural communities who may lack information to find resources or transportation to downtown.
“It’s very Important for those who are in these rural areas Who don’t have the fortune or the transportation of getting out to places to be tested, they don’t have insurance or finances,” Middleton said. “A lot of people don’t even know this is happening.”
While the Hollywood location is wrapping up today, MUSC officials say they plan to move the mobile testing site to other areas of the Tri-County next week. They plan to release those locations and times on Monday.
The MUSC mobile testing site does not require an appointment while the drive-thru site in West Ashley does require a doctor referral through the online portal.
