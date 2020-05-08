Deputies arrest 2 after chase in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff's Office captured two people following an early-morning chase Friday.
Cory Blocker and Jennifer Sears were arrested after the two led deputies on a chase.
Blocker faces charges that include possession with intent to distribute marijuana, receiving stolen goods ($2,000-$10,000), and failure to stop for blue lights.
The incident began at approximately 12:15 a.m. when deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle Blocker was driving for a traffic stop on Ashley River Road near Dillway Street, Capt. Roger Antonio said. Deputies said the reason for the traffic stop was suspected stolen tags.
Deputies say the driver fled on Ashley River Road toward Summerville and deputies pursued until Blocker lost control and crashed into shrubbery near Summers Drive, Antonio said.
The two were arrested after a brief foot chase.
"Deputies located approximately 214 grams of suspected marijuana in the vehicle," Antonio said. "Deputies and a K9 also located a firearm discarded by the driver onto the roadside."
The license plate, vehicle and firearm were all reported stolen out of Beaufort, he said.
Additional charges are pending for Blocker, Antonio said.
