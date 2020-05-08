Deputies searching for driver involved in Charleston County police chase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a car involved in a chase in Hollywood Thursday.
Around 9:00 p.m., a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 162, according to the sheriff’s office, when the driver ran from the deputy.
Authorities say the deputy chased the vehicle to the end of Renty Lane, where the driver ran on foot and evaded deputies. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the whereabouts of the driver.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843.743.7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843.554.1111.
