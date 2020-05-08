Deputies searching for missing 18-year-old from Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 18-year-old from Summerville.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Takia Oliver who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon on Sawmill Court.
“Oliver was seen getting into a LYFT vehicle at this location and it is believed she was traveling to the area of Bamberg to meet with an unidentified male who Oliver had been communicating with online,” DCSO officials said.
According to deputies, Oliver was carrying an orange in color drawstring backpack bag containing minimal clothing items. Authorities said Oliver does not have a cell phone in her possession to her family’s knowledge.
“Oliver has made no contact with her family since her departure on 5/5/2020 and the family is concerned for her safety,” the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 873-5111 or (843) 832-0010 Ext. 5078.
