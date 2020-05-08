Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash

By Live 5 Web Staff | May 8, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 2:57 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died following a crash in Orangeburg County Friday.

The crash occurred at around 11:10 a.m., according to State Troopers, on Interstate 26 eastbound near mile marker 167.

An investigation showed the truck involved, a Chevy pickup, ran off the left side of the road on I-26 and went down an embankment and hit a tree. The driver was the only one in the car and was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

