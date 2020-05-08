Lowcountry mayors kick off ‘Homeless to Hope’ online telethon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry mayors kicked off the Homeless to Hope Benefit Telethon Friday at noon.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring launched the fundraising effort from Charleston City Hall.
The virtual event, which kicks off at noon on Friday, aims to raise at least $200,000 to help the homeless community in Charleston and the surrounding Lowcountry areas.
CLICK HERE to donate.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will see virtual performances throughout the day on the Homeless to Hope Facebook page and the City of Charleston’s website.
Tecklenburg said this telethon isn’t just about helping those who are homeless now but those who may be struggling in the future.
"A lot of folks have lost their jobs and we are fearful a lot of folks are just a paycheck away and may be experiencing homelessness soon," he said. "So we are trying to get ready and be prepared to help some of those folks as well."
The Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing is an established effort under Tecklenburg, Haynie, Waring and North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. The Commission is an advocacy group whose mission is “to ensure safe, decent, affordable housing and services for homeless persons, those at-risk of becoming homeless and very low-, low- and moderate- income citizens, to ensure the services they need are available so that they achieve their potential.”
The telethon runs through 8 p.m.
