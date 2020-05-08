Isle of Palms lifts ‘keep in moving’ restriction for beach

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms City Council voted unanimously Friday to lift a restriction that required people to keep moving while visiting the beach.
The change is effective immediately.
The vote came two days after the beach reopened but with a “Keep it Moving” rule that forced beachgoers to walk, jog or otherwise exercise rather than lounging, sitting in chairs or on towels, or sunbathing on the beach.
Police Chief Kevin Cornett said Thursday officers have prepared for a higher turnout of visitors, combining resources and enlisting the help of the county, but said beachgoers had been largely respecting the island’s new ordinances and parking changes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
