Ladson woman gets unemployment benefits hours after story airs

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ladson woman said her unemployment claim with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce was processed hours after her story aired on television, and now she plans to give back.
“I definitely wanted to reach out to Live 5 News and say, ‘A huge thank you,’" Rhonda Saunders said. "If it had not been for your story, I beyond of a shadow of a doubt know, I’d still be waiting on my benefits.”
Saunders said she filed for unemployment in mid-March and called their office about 500 times with no luck.
Live 5 reporter Rob Way then reached out to the department on April 30, and in just hours, Saunders got a call from their spokesperson. She then got her benefits and now wants to give back.
“I went to bed that night and I told my husband, there’s got to be something we can do to repay this kindness that was shown to me," she said. "I called the Berkeley County Animal Shelter. We adopted a dog from them in the past. They’re a no-kill shelter, and I think it’s great. So, I found out what their needs were. We were able to take some money and go buy some dog food and cat food, treats, and toys, and try to pass on some happiness and comfort.”
She did have advice for those still waiting on their benefits.
“Don’t give up. Do not stop fighting for the benefits you’re owed, you deserve, and what everybody needs right now," she said. “I don’t think people realize unless you go through it, the strain and the stress it puts on you mentally and physically. I can honestly say since you helped me and our family that I was actually able to sleep through the night for the first time."
