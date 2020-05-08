Lawsuit: Charleston Co. teen claims he was sexually assaulted by route supervisor

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a Charleston County teenager has filed a lawsuit against Durham School Services as well as two employees for an alleged sexual assault that occurred on a school bus.
According to the lawsuit, the incident happened in 2017 when a bus route supervisor held the victim down on the back of a bus and performed unwanted sexual acts.
Attorneys said the teen usually boarded the bus while it was still in the bus lot, as his relative worked for the company.
The teenager said as the route supervisor assaulted him in the back seat, the bus driver was on board and aware of what was happening.
The lawsuit states that the bus driver did not stand up from their seat to prevent the incident from happening, as well as ridiculed and laughed at the teenager after the alleged abuse.
According to the lawsuit, after the incident, the bus route supervisor attempted to buy the child’s silence with an offer of money.
In addition, lawyers say the supervisor called the school where the teen attends, had the teen pulled out of class to answer the call, then attempted to convince the child to not tell his parents or the authorities.
The suit states the victim came forward and told police which led to the supervisor’s arrest.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.