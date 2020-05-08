Man faces multiple charges after police investigate report of car break-ins

Man faces multiple charges after police investigate report of car break-ins
Taylor Turnage (Source: Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff | May 8, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 2:39 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police arrested a man they say was involved in numerous car break-ins.

Taylor Turnage is charged with grand larceny, financial transaction card fraud, and breaking into a motor vehicle, Inspector Chris Rosier said.

Police responded to the area of Hobcaw Drive to a report of car break-ins that had just happened, Rosier said.

Victims whose cars had been entered spoke with police and provided a description of the suspect. An officer spotted a man matching the description near the scene, Rosier said.

Turnage was arrested after a positive identification of the suspect, Rosier said.

Investigators determined Turnage was involved in numerous car break-ins, had stolen a vehicle, and used a stolen credit card, Rosier said.

A judge set bond at $45,000 total for the charges, according to jail records.

