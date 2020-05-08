Man faces multiple charges after police investigate report of car break-ins

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police arrested a man they say was involved in numerous car break-ins.
Taylor Turnage is charged with grand larceny, financial transaction card fraud, and breaking into a motor vehicle, Inspector Chris Rosier said.
Police responded to the area of Hobcaw Drive to a report of car break-ins that had just happened, Rosier said.
Victims whose cars had been entered spoke with police and provided a description of the suspect. An officer spotted a man matching the description near the scene, Rosier said.
Turnage was arrested after a positive identification of the suspect, Rosier said.
Investigators determined Turnage was involved in numerous car break-ins, had stolen a vehicle, and used a stolen credit card, Rosier said.
A judge set bond at $45,000 total for the charges, according to jail records.
