Moncks Corner man wounded in shootout

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man was wounded in a shootout outside his home late Thursday night.
Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Horne Street.
According to an incident report the victim told officers that a car drove down Horne Street and someone inside fired several shots at him and his house.
The 24-year-old victim said he was hit in the foot and that the suspects’ car turned onto Travelers Drive, came back up a dirt path and fired more shots at him and his house.
Police say at that point the victim pulled out his own gun and fired at the suspects’ car which drove off.
Investigators say some of the shots fired by the victim struck two houses across the street.
The victim was treated and released from a hospital. His mother said she has no idea why her son was targeted.
She said he has a permit to carry a gun. Police confirmed the victim is legally authorized to carry a gun.
Police recovered several shell casings from the scene.
Witnesses described the suspects’ car as a white, four door sedan with tinted windows.
The car was last seen heading north on Highway 52.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
