More Charleston County parks reopen Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’re hoping to get outside this weekend, Charleston County is reopening six more of its county parks on Friday.
But the parks will reopen with restrictions.
“I think we’re all been cooped up quite a bit, and we’re just excited to have these big open spaces where people can roam and really, by nature, social distance,” Charleston County parks spokesperson Renee Dickinson said.
The six parks opening for running, walking and biking are:
- Caw Caw Interpretive Center
- James Island County Park
- Johns Island County Park
- Mount Pleasant Pier
- Palmetto Islands County Park
- Wannamaker County Park
Fishing will not be allowed at the Mount Pleasant Pier.
All amenities will remain closed though. That includes restrooms, showers, playgrounds, off-leash dog parks, and spray play areas.
Charleston County Parks staff will be patrolling the parks to ensure everyone is following social distancing guidelines and not attempting to use those closed amenities, including the restrooms.
“We know people have been very anxious to get outside and enjoy this beautiful spring weather," Dickinson said. "And Charleston County Parks is just thrilled to announce our parks will be open, and we’re welcoming everyone back.”
Officials say they will continue to monitor CDC guidelines as well as the National Recreation and Park Association about staying open.
The six parks opening Friday will be in addition to the other five Charleston County parks that have already reopened.
