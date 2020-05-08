Roper Hospital to start trial using cancer drug against COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare has been approved to begin treating COVID-19 patients with a drug typically used to fight cancer, making the hospital the only one in the state in the study.
Roper is just one of 19 sites across the country starting a trial with the drug, selinexor on hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Oncologist, Dr. George Geils Jr. is leading the trial, he says the hospital should be able to start enrolling patients within a few days.
“We have established that we have a cutting-edge team of specialists who are providing excellent care for our COVID-19 patients. We are actively involved in clinical research,” Geils said.
Geils said those in the trial will receive either the active drug or a placebo.
But patients will still be able to take other antiviral medications that could help with the coronavirus.
“That’s a significant positive, still having all other options at our disposal to try to combat the virus” Geils said. “The drug is exceedingly safe, and it’s used in much higher doses for cancer. They’ve seen very few side effects, and the drug has little in the way of adverse interactions with other medications.”
The drug has been approved by the FDA to treat myeloma, a cancer in white blood cells.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.