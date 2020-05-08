SLED investigating Georgetown County treasurer accused of hitting employee

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The State Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate the Georgetown County treasurer.
The county requested the investigation after an employee accused County Treasurer Allison Peteet of hitting them.
According to the county, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The employee made a complaint to the Georgetown County Human Resources Department later that afternoon, and the HR director obtained surveillance video from the Treasurer’s Office showing the incident.
The video shows Peteet coming up to an employee and standing behind them, then it appears that Peteet puts her hand on the employee, then there are words between the two and the employee leaves the counter area.
The county’s administration was notified about the complaint and all documentation was turned over to SLED, which is standard protocol. SLED has since notified Georgetown County that an investigation will be initiated.
“Protecting its employees and providing a safe work environment is a priority for Georgetown County Government and its leadership. It was the county’s judgement that the best way to do that in this instance was to turn the matter over to SLED,” said Georgetown County spokesperson Jackie Broach.
The county treasurer is an elected official. Peteet is currently running for re-election.
