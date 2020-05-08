Unseasonably cool Mother’s Day weekend ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A brief, breezy warm-up today before another cold front brings unseasonably cool temperatures as we head into our Mother’s Day weekend. Clouds will be on the increase today but we should stay dry through this evening. It will be a breezy day with highs in the mid 70s this afternoon. A cold front comes through overnight with a few spotty showers and then reinforces our cool temperatures for the weekend. Despite a sunny sky Saturday, highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees. Over 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. The coolest night will be Saturday night when temperatures will drop back into the 40s again for all inland spots. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky on Mother’s Day with highs in the low to mid 70s and then we’ll climb to near 80 degrees by Monday.