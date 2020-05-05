Another Blast of Cooler Air Arrives

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will continue to move away from the Lowcountry and pull in some drier, cooler air behind it. Highs today should top out in the upper 60s- feeling noticeably cooler. Overnight lows will drop to the low to upper 40s close to the coast and low 40s far inland. Grab the jackets to kick of Mother’s Day!
Temperatures will warm during the next couple of days with highs climbing into the low to upper 70s, feeling more comfortable. High pressure will be in control for much of the week so rain chances will remain very low.
TODAY: Returning sunshine and cooler; HIGH: 69.
MOTHER’S DAY: Sun and clouds; HIGH: 73.
MONDAY: Sunny and comfortable; HIGH: 79.
TUESDAY: Slightly cooler; HIGH: 75.
WEDNESDAY: Warmer with sun & clouds; HIGH: 79.
THURSDAY: Seasonable with more clouds; HIGH: 81.
FRIDAY: Warmer with some clouds; HIGH: 84.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.