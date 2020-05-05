Another Blast of Cooler Air Arrives

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will continue to move away from the Lowcountry and pull in some drier, cooler air behind it. Highs today should top out in the upper 60s- feeling noticeably cooler. Overnight lows will drop to the low to upper 40s close to the coast and low 40s far inland. Grab the jackets to kick of Mother’s Day!