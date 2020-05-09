Chesterfield County deputies investigating fatal shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a shooting Saturday evening in Chesterfield County.
Just after 5:30 p.m., officers found a male, identified as 47-year-old Charles Joseph Noble Jr., lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital in Cheraw where he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting happened on Crossroads Church Road in the Mt. Croghan area of Chesterfield County.
Deputies haven’t said if any arrests have been made but say that early indication is that the shooting is believed to be domestic-related.
Officers are still investigating but say that there is no danger to the community.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.