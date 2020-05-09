Deputies responding to drowning in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drowning in North Charleston Saturday.
At approximately 6:54PM this evening deputies responded to the 100 block of Old Dominion Drive in North Charleston in reference to a possible drowning.
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Deputies, Dorchester County EMS, and North Charleston Fire responded. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:08 p.m. by Dorchester County EMS.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
