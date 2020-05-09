DHEC: 83 nursing homes, assisted living facilities in SC listed with confirmed cases or deaths related to COVID-19 among residents, staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control listed 83 nursing homes or assisted living facilities in the state that have a confirmed case or death related to COVID-19.
The list, which was released on Friday, shows a total of 743 confirmed cases among residents in nursing homes or assisted living facilities since April 3. The list also notes 329 confirmed cases among staff members in these facilities.
According to DHEC, there have been 105 deaths related to COVID-19 among residents in nursing homes or assisted living facilities while two deaths have been reported among staff members.
On the list compiled by DHEC, there are 26 facilities in the Midlands.
The full list can be seen below.
On Wednesday, DHEC announced a plan to test all residents and staff members at every nursing home in South Carolina.
The first phase of testing, which begins Monday, will involve 74 facilities.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.