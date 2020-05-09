Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette has added Gardner-Webb transfer Jose Perez. The 6-foot-5 guard scored at least 15 points a game for his former team each of the last two seasons. Perez will sit out the 2020-21 season because of NCAA transfer rules before playing for Marquette in 2021-22. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski says Perez’s “experience, toughness and desire to get better will make our program better.” The addition of Perez comes three weeks after Marquette announced the arrival of Ohio State transfer D.J. Carton.