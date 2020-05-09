Holocaust survivor and family honor Europe’s liberation anniversary through glass window

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Social distancing measures changed the way many people celebrated 75 years since the end of World War II in Europe, including survivors of The Holocaust who now live in the Lowcountry. Diny Adkins was just a little girl when the war began, and she will turn 82 on May 20.
Adkins was visited by her family through a glass window at Indigo Hall, the assisted living facility she lives at in Charleston.
Her daughters and grandchildren brought her tulips to honor the liberation of Holland, where Adkins was born and hid until allied forces arrived in 1945.
Adkins’ memories of that time are as vivid as her makeup and hair, and before the coronavirus put her facility on lockdown, she frequently visited schools and other groups to share her story of survival.
“After the war, everybody said I was very lucky that I made it, and it was told to me so many times that finally I said, don’t you say that anymore,” Adkins said. “I do not feel lucky at all because all my loved ones are with the angels.”
Adkins holds our country’s veterans in high regard and asks that we thank them whenever we can.
She also urged that we all have faith and love for one another through this pandemic.
