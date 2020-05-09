Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

TYRONE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say former NBA player Shannon Brown faces charges in suburban Atlanta after he was accused of firing a rifle at two people who were looking at homes for sale. Brown was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from a May 2 incident at his home. The couple told police they saw a home for sale and went inside to check it out. They say the front door was open and yelled out when they entered. They told police Brown detained them and later fired toward them as they left. No one was injured. Brown told police he thought the couple was trying to break in.