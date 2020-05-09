Restaurants prepare inside dining space ahead of week reopenings

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Restaurants around the Lowcountry are serving up their first weekend of outside dine-in service, while balancing preparations to reopen inside dining rooms on Monday.
Friday, Governor Henry McMaster announced guidelines for restaurants to reopen dining rooms starting May 11.
“Now there’s no more gray areas,” manager at Red’s Ice House, Skipper Kress said. “There’s no more questions or concerns about what we can’t have inside we know what we can have inside.”
Restaurants can only have 50% of posted occupancy inside and tables must be spaced 6 to 8 feet apart.
Kress said the biggest challenge facing the restaurant during the process is accessibility of resources and staff safety.
“We’re down so much money and we need our staff back as soon as possible and then we can slowly build what we can have inside,” Kress said. “We’re just continuing to be as nice as we possibly can while educating the people that are coming in as well as the people that work for us everyday.”
Owners at Page’s Okra Grill decided to hold off on outside dining and instead use the time to make changes inside and outside the restaurant.
“We wanted to make sure we were 100 percent prepared, making sure that the staff was ready, that we had procedures and staff in place already,” Manager Diamond White said. “Plus, we we’re kind of waiting until the dining rooms were able to reopen.”
This weekend, staff is separating condiments into single-serve cups, replacing salt and pepper shakers with disposable packets and putting out signs for which tables can and can’t be used.
They also created a new floorplan and workflow training, all aimed at minimizing contact.
White said the pandemic has made restaurant workers reevaluate both big and little things they may have taken for granted before.
“You have the jellies, you have the silverware, you have the booth, you have the table, you have the floors,” White said. “All of these get cleaned but you’re not thinking of them as having to be sanitized between each use every single time.”
