Union members to protest workplace safety and demand protections for veterans on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Union members will rally to demand that VA management protect veterans and staff from COVID-19 on Saturday morning in Columbia.
According to a release, members from American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 1915 will protests Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the VA Medical Center, 6439 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia.
Union members are demanding adequate PPE, allowing telework for all those who can to minimize contact, giving leave for those exposed and providing testing and clear communication and training for all employees.
All rally participants will be spaced six feet from one another to ensure social distancing is maintained.
The AFGE National VA Council, which represents over 265,000 VA employees, released a national petition on April 9 calling on the Department of Veteran Affairs to provide PPE, telework options, weather and safety leave, hazard pay, testing and better communication, training and planning.
