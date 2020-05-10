Deputies locate body of missing juvenile swimmer in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County officials have located the body of the juvenile swimmer that went missing on Wednesday, May 6.
The juvenile was located in the Cooper River just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, May 6, Berkeley County deputies, Berkeley County Marine Patrol, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Pimlico Fire Department responded to Strawberry Chapel Road in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County in reference to a water mission.
An emergency call to dispatch revealed that three juveniles jumped off of a train trestle. Emergency officials were able to rescue two juveniles and one remained missing. Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the five-day search and recovery by SCDNR, Pimlico Fire Department and the US Coast Guard.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will identify the juvenile pending the notification of the next of kin, according to a news release by the Berkeley County Sherif’s Office.
