DHEC launches COVID-19 mobile testing clinics, stops scheduled in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -South Carolina state health officials are partnering with community organizations to host free COVID-19 mobile and popup testing clinics across the state, including several in Charleston County.
“As South Carolina continues to enhance its testing capacity, DHEC recognizes the importance of increasing access to testing in communities across the state," a news release by DHEC says. “This is especially critical in rural and underserved communities where residents may have limited access to healthcare.”
The mobile testing clinics help bring testing to these communities, so that residents can get tested for free and continue to take the steps they need to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The testing sites scheduled for this week in Charleston Couty include:
- May 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., St James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Rd, Charleston, SC 29412
- May 12, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455
- May 13, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., St James AME Church, 5305 Maybank Hwy, Wadmalaw Island, SC 29487
- May 14, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Azalea Drive Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Dr, Charleston, SC 29405
- May 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Life Center Cathedral, 7190 Cross County Rd, Charleston, SC 29418
The Charleston County mobile clinics are being held in partnership with DHEC, Charleston County Public Safety, and Fetter Health Care.
Mobile testing sites are also scheduled this week in Clarendon, Florence, Lee and Soluda counties.
