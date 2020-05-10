Man arrested after allegedly attempted to run over officers, starting chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One man is in custody after police say he attempted to run over police officers, prompting a chase in North Charleston Sunday morning.
North Charleston Police Officers were conduction a business check of the Red Roof Inn on Northwoods Boulevard at around 4:30 a.m.
Authorities saw a running car with tinted windows. As officers approached the car, they saw a man, who was later identified as Antonio Rivers, Jr., inside who appeared to be sleeping. He was the only person inside the car. Officers also reported seeing an AR-style rifle on the rear floorboard.
After police attempted to wake the man up, he reportedly attempted to hide a plastic bag with a white, powdery substance that was in his right hand. The man then put the car in reverse and back up. An officer attempted to put the car back in neutral, but the suspect put the car back in reverse and attempted to run the officer over while he was partially inside the car.
Two other officers attempted to pull the suspect out of the car and Rivers attempted to run them over as well, according to the report, and drove away from Red Roof Inn.
The officer all went to their cars and began to chase Rivers. The chase went from Northwoods Boulevard, through River’s Avenue and ultimately the car stopped on the 1900 block of Hawthorn Drive after hitting a playset and a fence.
Rivers then reportedly got out of the car and continued running from police on foot.
Officers followed Rivers through the fence and the body of water until Rivers exhausted himself, allowing police to catch up to him.
The police report says the officers then searched the car and found additional drugs and the gun
Rivers has bee charged with three counts of attempted murder, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm, failure to stop for blue lights and South Carolina Highway Patrol charged with driving under suspension and and seatbelt violation.
No injuries were reported during this incident.
“NCPD officers removed a dangerous suspect, who possessed illegal drugs and a weapon, off of our streets," North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said, "but, more importantly, our Officers were not harmed while performing their duties.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.