One dead, another injured following Dorchester County crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died and another is injured following a crash in Dorchester County Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 61 near Old Beech Hill Road. There was only one car involved, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Two people inside the car at the time of the crash.
An investigation showed that the car was driving south on Highway 61, ran off the road to the right and overturned.
Troopers say neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts, and they were both ejected from the car.
South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash, along with the highway patrol’s MAIT team.
