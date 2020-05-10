One dead following single-car crash in Williamsburg County

One dead following single-car crash in Williamsburg County
(Source: Gray News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | May 10, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 5:28 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Williamsburg County Sunday.

The crash occurred at around 12:50 p.m. on Pine Avenue near Oakdale street, according to Highway Patrol.

An investigation showed the car involved was traveling north on Pine Avenue, went off the road, hit a fence and then a tree. Troopers say this was the only car involved in the crash.

The driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. Their identity has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.