One dead following single-car crash in Williamsburg County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Williamsburg County Sunday.
The crash occurred at around 12:50 p.m. on Pine Avenue near Oakdale street, according to Highway Patrol.
An investigation showed the car involved was traveling north on Pine Avenue, went off the road, hit a fence and then a tree. Troopers say this was the only car involved in the crash.
The driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. Their identity has not yet been released.
The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
