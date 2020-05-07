Stretch of Afternoons in the 70s

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will be feeling more pleasant the next couple of days, staying below the normal of 82 degrees. After a chilly start to Mother’s Day highs will rise to the low 70s. Some energy to the south should push in some high clouds. High pressure is in control and with keep the forecast dry for most of the week.
A dry front will move through tomorrow, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s and cool back to the mid 70s Tuesday. Warmer, more seasonable temperatures return Wednesday.
MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy and comfortable; HIGH: 74.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer; HIGH: 77.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable; HIGH 75.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm; HIGH: 80.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds; HIGH: 81.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds; HIGH: 83.
SATURDAY: Very warm; HIGH: 87.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
