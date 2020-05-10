Summerville woman gives early morning birth on Mother’s Day

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville woman received a special delivery just in time for Mother’s Day.
At 12:27 a.m. Sunday, Lindsay Bolster gave birth to son Smith Jacob Bolster, according to Summerville Medical Center spokesperson Kelly Bowen.
Smith was the first baby to be born on this year’s Mother’s Day at Summerville Medical Center.
The newborn weighed 9 lb. 0 oz. and is 22 inches long.
He’s also wearing our adorable “My heart belongs to Mommy” onesie being given out to all new babies today.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.