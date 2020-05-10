Trident Health to allow one visitor to accompany ER patients

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Health will allow one visitor to accompany ER patients beginning on Sunday.
Health officials says the visitor must pass a screening, which includes a temperature check and answering questions before entering the hospital.
Trident Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs said the move signals the start of normalizing the health system’s visitation policy in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The hospitals that are included are Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency.
All visitors accompanying an ER patient will be required to wear a mask at all times.
“We appreciate our community’s understanding of why we and all other Lowcountry hospitals restricted visitation during the first two months of the COVID outbreak,” said Dr. Biggs. “Now, with a detailed plan on how to care for all patients safely we believe it’s the right time to start allowing one visitor to accompany a patient receiving care in the ER."
