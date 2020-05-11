Berkeley County School District hosting in-person graduation ceremonies

“We appreciate the response of our seniors and their parents to our graduation ceremony survey,” said BCSD Superintendent Eddie Ingram. “The feedback provided helped guide the decision to host in-person graduation ceremonies on our school campuses. The graduation ceremony experience may be different from years past; however, we are committed to ensuring that it is memorable for our seniors and their parents in light of necessary restrictions. We look forward to seeing and celebrating the BCSD Class of 2020.”