Berkeley County School District hosting in-person graduation ceremonies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say the Berkeley County School District will host in-person graduation ceremonies on high school campuses in June.
According to BCSD officials, district administration adjusted the graduation schedule and venues in order provide a meaningful experience for graduating seniors with guidelines in place to ensure the health and safety of those in attendance.
2020 Graduation Ceremony Adjusted Schedule
June 17, 2020
- Berkeley High School at 9 a.m.
- Bonner Stadium
- Hanahan High School at 9 a.m.
- Wiley Knight Stadium
June 18, 2020
- Cane Bay High School at 9 a.m.
- Cane Bay Stadium
- Philip Simmons High School at 9 a.m.
- Philip Simmons Stadium
- Berkeley Middle College High School at 7 p.m.
- Berkeley High School Auditorium
June 19, 2020
- Stratford High School at 9 a.m.
- W.L. Bonds Stadium
- Timberland High School at 9 a.m.
- Timberland Stadium
June 20 2020
- Goose Creek High School at 9 a.m.
- Charles B. Gibson Stadium
- Cross High School at 9:00 a.m.
- A.E. Ravenell Stadium
The district released the following additional information:
As safety and security remains the district’s number one priority, additional rules, procedures and expectations will be implemented to ensure that students, staff and attendees are safe and healthy. The following will be strictly enforced:
- Graduates will be positioned several feet apart on the field in compliance with social distancing guidelines.
- Each graduating senior will receive 4 tickets for attendees 4 years of age and older. No one will be admitted to the ceremony without a ticket.
- Children 3 years of age and younger will not require a ticket; however, seating will be measured and designated to accompany ticketed individuals only.
- Children 3 years of age and younger will need to be held or placed on the lap of a ticketed individual during the ceremony.
- Sanitation stations will be available at each venue for attendee use.
- District and school administration have worked to identify and measure seating that will be available to ticketed individuals. Those in attendance will have pre-marked, designated seating areas that will be six feet apart.
- No more than 4 ticketed individuals will be able to sit in the designated areas.
- Attendees will be expected to remain in their designated seating area until the conclusion of the graduation ceremony. Attendees WILL NOT be permitted on the field before, during or after the graduation ceremony.
- At the conclusion of the graduation ceremony, attendees will be dismissed by section in an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
- All attendees are asked to move directly to their vehicles and exit the campus.
- Graduates will be dismissed by school administration at their staging location following the graduation ceremony.
- Re-entry to the venue will be prohibited following the conclusion of the ceremony.
- The graduation ceremonies will be live streamed via a variety of different methods. Information regarding live streaming will be forthcoming.
- In the event of inclement weather, outdoor ceremonies will be rescheduled.
“We appreciate the response of our seniors and their parents to our graduation ceremony survey,” said BCSD Superintendent Eddie Ingram. “The feedback provided helped guide the decision to host in-person graduation ceremonies on our school campuses. The graduation ceremony experience may be different from years past; however, we are committed to ensuring that it is memorable for our seniors and their parents in light of necessary restrictions. We look forward to seeing and celebrating the BCSD Class of 2020.”
