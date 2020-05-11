Charleston police officer on leave after domestic violence arrest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed that one of their officers is on paid administrative leave following his arrest Sunday night.
Creighton McDermott faces a charge of third-degree domestic violence, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio.
An incident report states deputies responded at approximately 3:53 p.m. Sunday in connection to a reported domestic disturbance between McDermott and his former fiancee.
The victim told deputies McDermott had come home the night before and had been "in a mood," the report states. She said he was very angry and wouldn't talk to her, packed an overnight bag and went to stay at his mother's home. She told deputies she tried to call him multiple times but he would not talk.
She said he then returned to the home and told her he wanted her to leave his house and move out, that their relationship was over, the report states.
She stated she was "trained" to talk to people and get them to calm down and that's what she tried to do, the report states.
She said she got upset and tried to block him from leaving. When he took the keys to his police car and tried to walk out the front door, her two dogs got out and ran off, and she said she begged him to help her go catch them, the report states.
She said when he refused, she grabbed his keys and tried to get him to talk, at which point he became enraged, grabbed her and threw her against the front door, causing it to strike the wall behind it, leaving a hole where the doorknob hit the wall, the report states.
She said he grabbed her and threw her on a bench in the front foyer, and described being "thrown on the bench with her head against one of the armrests and her back on the bench," saying she began having a hard time breathing when her head was forced down so that her chin touched her chest, the report states. She told deputies she began beating on his upper back and head and pulled his shirt in an attempt to get him to let her up.
She said he ripped the keys out of her hand and the engagement ring off her finger, which caused a bruise to her pinky fingernail and a broken nail on her ring finger, the report states.
She said the fight moved into the dining room and from there he took his keys and left. She said she began driving looking for her dogs. Upon finding them as she drove back to the house, McDermott passed her, stopped and handed her phone to her, saying, "You're going to need this," the report states.
She said he didn’t take her phone from her but that it must have fallen during the struggle.
Deputies spoke with McDermott who gave a different account of the events.
He told deputies he and the victim had gotten into an argument Saturday over dishes and vacuuming and he told her he wanted to break up with her, left his home, and went to his mother's home for the evening.
He said he returned to his home Sunday afternoon "to retrieve the remainder of his belongings," the report states.
The incident report states McDermott said the woman locked the front door, stopping him from leaving as he was on his final trip out of the home to his car. He told deputies he was unable to unlock the glass door and the woman then attempted to close the front door. He said he pulled the front door open, slamming it into the wall.
The victim then grabbed the keys and started to scream and "hit McDermott on the collar bone," the report states.
He told deputies he was getting his keys out of her raised hand when she fell over onto the bench next to the front door, and she then began to strike him on the back of his head and his back.
He got away from her and went to get his dog, briefly taking her phone but then returned it to her, the report states.
Deputies say they took written statements and took photographs of the bruises and injuries both suffered.
The incident report states deputies charged McDermott because of his being "the primary aggressor" in the incident.
McDermott was released from the Al Cannon Detention Center on a personal recognizance bond, according to jail records.
