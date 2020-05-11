Coroner identifies teen who died after jumping from train trestle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County coroner released the identity of the 17-year-old whose body was recovered from the Cooper River Sunday.
The body of Robert Melvin, of Goose Creek, was recovered Sunday, Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said.
Deputies say they found him just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Berkeley County deputies, Berkeley County Marine Patrol, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Pimlico Fire Department responded to Strawberry Chapel Road in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County on May 6.
An emergency call to dispatch revealed that three juveniles jumped off of a train trestle. Emergency officials were able to rescue two juveniles but searched for Melvin for days.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the five-day search and recovery by SCDNR, Pimlico Fire Department and the US Coast Guard.
Oliver says an autopsy for Melvin will be conducted this week.
