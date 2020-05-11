Dorchester District 2 high schools announce in-person graduation schedules

Dorchester District 2 schools have announced their graduation schedules. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera | May 11, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 7:17 PM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 high schools have announced in-person graduation schedules.

Each school released the following information:

Summerville High School on June 8 at 7:30 a.m. for more information click here.

Fort Dorchester High School on June 9 at 7:30 a.m. for more information click here.

Ashley Ridge High School on June 10 at 7:30 a.m. for more information click here.

All the graduation ceremonies will take place on the schools’ respective football field.

