Dorchester District 2 high schools announce in-person graduation schedules

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 high schools have announced in-person graduation schedules.
Each school released the following information:
Summerville High School on June 8 at 7:30 a.m. for more information click here.
Fort Dorchester High School on June 9 at 7:30 a.m. for more information click here.
Ashley Ridge High School on June 10 at 7:30 a.m. for more information click here.
All the graduation ceremonies will take place on the schools’ respective football field.
