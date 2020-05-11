Folly Beach City Council holding special meeting to discuss restrictions

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Folly Beach is holding a special emergency meeting Monday to discuss its current restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
They will be discussing its state of emergency ordinance and whether to extend its temporary suspension of normal operating procedures of the city.
Right now, checkpoints are still on the island for non-residents from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mayor of Folly Beach Tim Goodwin says with the latest loosening of restrictions on many restaurants from Gov. Henry McMaster, he expects the governor to not extend the state of emergency order on Tuesday.
Goodwin says that will probably play a big role in Folly Beach City Council’s discussion.
Goodwin says while he is disappointed with Charleston County’s decision to file a lawsuit on Friday, that is not what this special meeting is based on.
“I will say that upfront, before anything happens on Monday, the first I’m going to say when they meeting gets called to order is nothing that this council’s going to do today, is predicated on what county council has done. It’s all predicated on what the governor has done and what they have deliberately worked so hard to do to protect the residents and the health and welfare of the people, diligently and methodically, along with the governor’s orders,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin also says city council has discussed options of phasing in restrictions on the beaches with social distancing regulations in mind, but nothing is definitive yet.
The special emergency meeting will be at 3 p.m. Monday.
Because it’s a special emergency vote, the Folly Beach City Council, made up of seven members, will have to vote 5-2, rather than a simple majority, for any new decision to pass.
